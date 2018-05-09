Archaeology, Art, New York, Photography, Travel

The Beauty of Antiquity

Greek and Roman antiquities – Metropolitan Museum of Art – New York City

fullsizeoutput_e17dfullsizeoutput_e173fullsizeoutput_e182fullsizeoutput_e17bDSC_0348fullsizeoutput_e16ffullsizeoutput_e17cfullsizeoutput_e186fullsizeoutput_e18a

All photos by the author.

Published by

Heather Bean

A traveler who loves a good story and taking pictures.

